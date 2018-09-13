App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK driving licences may not be valid in EU after no-deal Brexit: UK govt

In the second of a series of advice notices to businesses and consumers on what may happen if Britain fails to reach an exit deal with the EU, the government said British driving licences may no longer be valid in the EU.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britons may not be able to rely on using just their British driving licences when driving in the European Union after March 29 if there is no Brexit deal, the British government warned on Thursday.

In the second of a series of advice notices to businesses and consumers on what may happen if Britain fails to reach an exit deal with the EU, the government said British driving licences may no longer be valid in the EU.

"If there is no deal with the EU, you may need to obtain an International Driving Permit to drive in the EU," it said.

Visitors to Britain with EU driving licences would not require any extra paperwork, it added.

 
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 07:30 pm

