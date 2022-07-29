English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK defence minister Ben Wallace endorses Liz Truss for PM

    Liz Truss was "authentic" and "straight" and could do the job from day one, said Wallace, who is regarded as one of the most popular members of the government and had been seen as the early favourite to replace Boris Johnson before he ruled himself out.

    Reuters
    July 29, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak? Britain will have a new prime minister in September.

    Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak? Britain will have a new prime minister in September.

    British defence secretary Ben Wallace has endorsed Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister, a fresh boost to the foreign secretary who is favoured to beat her rival Rishi Sunak.

    Truss was "authentic" and "straight" and could do the job from day one, said Wallace, who is regarded as one of the most popular members of the government and had been seen as the early favourite to replace Boris Johnson before he ruled himself out.

    "I have sat with her in cabinet, bilateral meetings and international summits. She stands her ground. Above all, she is straight and means what she says," he wrote in the Times newspaper.

    Truss is vying to become the new prime minister against former finance minister Sunak in a leadership contest that has been marked by clashes over tax and spending.

    She leads in opinion polls among Conservative Party members, who will ultimately decide the winner after weeks of voting on Sept. 5.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Ben Wallace #Defence Minister #Liz Truss #UK PM #World News
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 12:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.