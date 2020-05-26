UK COVID-19 death toll tops 47,000, new data shows

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose to at least 47,347 on Tuesday, a dire human cost that could define the premiership of Boris Johnson, new data showed.





Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy