UK COVID-19 death toll tops 47,000, new data shows

A dire human cost that could define the premiership of Boris Johnson
Reuters
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose to at least 47,347 on Tuesday, a dire human cost that could define the premiership of Boris Johnson, new data showed.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 02:40 pm