App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK COVID-19 death toll tops 47,000, new data shows

A dire human cost that could define the premiership of Boris Johnson

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose to at least 47,347 on Tuesday, a dire human cost that could define the premiership of Boris Johnson, new data showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #UK #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.