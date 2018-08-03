UK couple win Rs 518 crore jackpot after their ticket was torn into two by shop worker

An elderly couple from Scotland won a 57.9 million pound (approximately Rs 518 crore) jackpot after a shop worker accidentally tore their winning ticket.

The shop worker mistook their ticket for another set of losing numbers and ripped it in two parts before throwing it in the bin, the Daily Mail reported.

However, the machine which the worker had run it against beeped later to inform the winning couple to contact the issuer of the lottery tickets.

Fred and Lesley Higgins who live in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire were told by the issuer that since ticket had been torn, processing the claim would need to be investigated.

A security team visited the store and after going through the CCTV footage confirmed the enormous win for the couple.

Following the win, the couple has started working on their dreams. Lesley has already served notice to her boss about leaving the job. Fred who earlier was Audi administrator chose a brand new Audi Cabriolet as their first purchase.

The couple wants to live abroad and is going through their options. “But I have to say since we won, I've got my eye on somewhere in France and Lesley seems to be looking at property in Barbados,” Higgins said.

However, the couple is not the biggest winner of the lottery in the UK. In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir became Europe's biggest lottery winners when they scooped more than 161 million euros (Rs 1440 crore).