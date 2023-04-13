 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK confirms further $500 million in loan guarantees for Ukraine

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

Britain is ready to provide an extra $500 million of loan guarantees to Ukraine, taking the total this year to $1 billion, British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

Hunt said the British loan guarantees had been important to underwrite a broader $15.6 billion four-year package of support for Ukraine from the International Monetary Fund, whose Spring Meetings he is attending in Washington.

"This funding will boost Ukraine's economic resilience and bolster its resistance against Russia," he said in a statement.

The loan guarantee was first detailed in a written statement to parliament last month.