UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark

Reuters
The United Kingdom on Saturday passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, a new milestone as the government considers a new national lockdown in England.
“Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” the government said.
Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 326.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 08:02 am