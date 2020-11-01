172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|uk-confirmed-covid-19-cases-surge-past-one-million-mark-6046251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark

“Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” the government said.

Reuters

The United Kingdom on Saturday passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, a new milestone as the government considers a new national lockdown in England.


Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 326.

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 08:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

