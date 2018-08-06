UK college admission body apologises to over 4000 students after wrongly informing them that they got into university

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) - UK's admissions monitoring body - issued an apology to over 4,000 students after mistakenly informing them that they had been accepted to study at a university in Newcastle.

The students described the experience as 'heart-wrenching' when informed that the message sent by UCAS was a mistake.

According to a report in The Independent, the UCAS, promoting their Fusion Student Housing, sent a message to the affected students that read, “You have been accepted at University and you will be studying at Newcastle next year-Congratulations!”.

The declaration made by the UK-based organisation, which is responsible for the application process for British universities, came before the A-level results.

Most students do not know where they will be studying until their A-level results are out in mid-August.

According to one of the students who received the mail, Tom Winetroube (17), UCAS caused unnecessary distress to the anxious students waiting for the results that hold the key to their future and could make or break their future academic plans.

He said as per a report by The Times that the email meant he had failed to make it into Leeds University to study journalism as that was his first choice.

“This caused me to feel a bit disappointed because being told that I’d been accepted to my second choice insinuated to me that I hadn’t got into my first choice."

UCAS too released a statement saying, “ About 4,100 students awaiting their exam results received an email from UCAS which incorrectly said they had been accepted to study in Newcastle. Our mistake was quickly spotted, and a follow-up email to apologise was sent that afternoon. All students can log into Track to see the latest information on their application.”