UK citizens could be asked to limit gas and electricity use this winter to avoid blackouts: Report

As gas and electricity prices surge, there is the threat of large-scale blackouts in the UK this winter. It is being predicted that if gas shortages combine with cold weather, the impact could be huge in the country in January.

It was reported on August 10 that Britain was planning for organised blackouts for industry and households over winter in January when cold weather may coincide with gas shortages.

Now, there is a report that citizens in Britain could be asked to limit using gas and electricity this winter.

People in the UK are encouraged to take action to cut consumption of electricity and gas this winter and even turn off the lights when the wind drops, MailOnline reported on September 2 quoting experts who said there is 'no escape for the people.

The news website quoted Watt-Logic energy consultant Kathryn Porter, who told them, "We should keep our fingers crossed for a warm and windy winter. It would be voluntary, asking people to make a small sacrifice to avoid blackouts."

It was also reported by the portal that at home people may be encouraged not to use washing machines, dishwashers, and ovens between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Gas prices have sky-rocketed in Europe due to war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. They have started to rise since the end of last year and have soared high following supply disruption.

It was reported at the end of 2021 that gas prices surged due to low volumes of gas from Russia, Europe’s main source of imports of fuel.

Britain's National Grid towards the end of July this year warned of a tight electricity supply this winter. National Grid's Electricity System Operator (ESO) said in an early winter outlook, "While Britain is not reliant on Russian gas to the extent that the rest of Europe is, it is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices."

Energy ministers from EU countries will meet on September 9 to discuss how to ease the burden of soaring energy prices on businesses and households as a matter of urgency.

The UK is bracing for already high energy bills to more than triple this year, with charities warning that millions of people could be forced into poverty if the government does not launch a multi-billion pound support package to soften the blow.

(With inputs from Reuters)