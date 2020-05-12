App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak extends COVID-19 job saving scheme to October

In a statement to the House of Commons, the Indian-origin finance minister said the scheme would be extended beyond the June-end deadline with more flexibility as the economy gradually begins to open up over the coming weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday extended the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, in place to prevent forced redundancies during the lockdown in place to curb the pandemic, for a further four months until the end of October.

In a statement to the House of Commons, the Indian-origin finance minister said the scheme would be extended beyond the June-end deadline with more flexibility as the economy gradually begins to open up over the coming weeks.

"We are doing everything we can to protect those who are unable to work,” he said, as he revealed that the scheme has already helped 1 million businesses support 7.5 million jobs through the crisis.

Close

Sunak said the scheme will remain in place to support more people as he continues conversations around helping people get back to work who may lose their jobs.

related news

"It is something that weighs heavily on my mind," he said.

As part of the extension, the furlough or forced leave scheme will be extended to include greater flexibility, allowing employees to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

While, workers will continue to receive the same level of income support from the government, at 80 per cent of their current salary, businesses will also be asked to share some of the financial burden.

Until the end of July, there will be no changes to the scheme but some changes will be phased in from August.

Sunak explained: “From August to October the scheme will continue, for all sectors and regions of the UK, but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work. Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

“We will ask employers to start sharing, with the government, the costs of paying people's salaries.”

Sunak had pledged that there would be no "cliff-edge" cut-off of the scheme, which is aimed at preventing an estimated 1.2 million redundancies.

The government believes some companies such as retailers are unlikely to need all of their staff when they first reopen, because social distancing rules mean shops will have to be less crowded.

Therefore a part-time furloughing scheme is designed to allow companies to bring back more staff on a rota and prevent steep cuts.

"I think that the furloughing scheme has been one of the most remarkable features of the government's response,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"It is unlike anything seen internationally… It is absolutely right that we should do it. One of the most salient and important features of this country's response to this crisis so far is that we have looked after some of the lowest paid people in our society - the hardest -working people – and we will continue to do so," he said.

The UK has reported over 32,000 coronavirus-related deaths and 224,000 confirmed cases of infections, making it the second worst-hit country after the US.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #Business #coronavirus #employers #jobs #Rishi Sunak #UK #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.