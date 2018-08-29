App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK Brexit chief says October deadline for deal may slip

Raab told a House of Lords committee today that the two sides were "aiming for the October council, but there is some measure of leeway."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Brexit minister says the UK and the European Union may not meet their self-imposed October deadline for a divorce deal. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab says there is a "possibility it may creep beyond that."

Britain and the EU aim to hammer out an agreement on divorce terms and future trade by a European Council summit in October so that it can be approved by individual EU countries before the UK leaves the bloc on March 29. But talks have stalled, and the UK has ramped up planning for a "no deal" Brexit.

Raab told a House of Lords committee today that the two sides were "aiming for the October council, but there is some measure of leeway." Raab said "I'm confident that a deal is within our sights.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:46 pm

tags #Brexit #Britain #Dominic Raab #European Union #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.