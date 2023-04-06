 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK bosses try to lure Gen Z workers with ‘Early Finish Fridays’

Bloomberg
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Online jobs portal Adzuna has seen a sharp increase in postings offering shorter days on Friday, effectively meaning workers can start their weekends a few hours earlier.

UK employers desperate to recruit and retain Gen Z workers are increasingly offering “early finish Fridays” in a bid to fill vacant roles amid an ongoing staff shortage crisis.

Online jobs portal Adzuna has seen a sharp increase in postings offering shorter days on Friday, effectively meaning workers can start their weekends a few hours earlier. There were 1,426 job ads on the site citing “early finish Friday” this March, compared to only 583 in the same month five years earlier — before the Covid-19 pandemic upended working life.

The perk appears to be targeted at junior staff, in roles with salaries between £20,000 and £40,000 ($50,000), according to Adzuna data provided to Bloomberg. It’s more prominent in certain industries, with Adzuna’s live ads showing 348 early finish Friday jobs in engineering as of April 3. There were 207 similar perks offered for sales jobs, 156 in information technology roles and 90 for graduate positions.