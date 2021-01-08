UK approves Moderna vaccine for rollout against COVID-19

Source: Reuters

The UK’s regulatory authority on Friday approved a third COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country, made by the company Moderna.

However, supplies of the new jab are not expected to be available until the spring in a few weeks’ time as the UK has pre-ordered 7 million doses.

In trials with more than 30,000, the Moderna vaccine offered nearly 95 percent protection from severe COVID.

The Moderna vaccine works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that is already being offered by the National Health Service (NHS).

It requires temperatures of around -20C for shipping — similar to a normal freezer.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In comparison, the Pfizer/BioNTech one requires temperatures closer to -75C, making transport logistics much more difficult.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is easier to store and distribute, as it can be kept at normal fridge temperature.

All three vaccines, now cleared for use in the UK, require a second booster shot.

Around 1.5 million people in the UK have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs.