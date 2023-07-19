UK annual inflation slows to 7.9% in June: Official

Britain's annual inflation rate stood at 7.9 percent in June, down from 8.7 percent in May, official data revealed Wednesday.
The larger-than-expected slowdown sent the British pound sliding against the dollar and euro, although the Bank of England is still expected to keep on raising interest rates to combat elevated prices.
