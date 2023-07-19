English
    UK annual inflation slows to 7.9% in June: Official

    July 19, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    Britain's annual inflation rate stood at 7.9 percent in June, down from 8.7 percent in May, official data revealed Wednesday.

    The larger-than-expected slowdown sent the British pound sliding against the dollar and euro, although the Bank of England is still expected to keep on raising interest rates to combat elevated prices.

    AFP
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:47 am

