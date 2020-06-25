App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UFO hunter claims to have spotted 'Alien warrior figure' on Mars in NASA image: Report

The self-proclaimed "UFO hunter" also went on to describe in elaborate detail an alien's physical features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A self-proclaimed "UFO hunter", Scott C Waring, has claimed to have discovered a warrior-like figure on Mars by scouring through images recently published by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), according to a report by Zee News.

Waring, who runs a blog called ET Database, wrote that he found a "figure" on a "hillside on Mars" in the latest NASA rover photo. Waring was referring to NASA's Curiosity rover.

"I found this figure in a hillside on Mars in the latest NASA rover photo today. The figure could be male or female, because often on Earth the ancient warrior chest armour of warriors often has an enhanced chest area to make them look more muscular in battle and put fear into the enemy," Waring wrote in a blog post on June 19.

Close

"The tall hat looks to be part of the armor and could be filled 30% with the person's head," Waring added. The self-proclaimed "UFO hunter" also went on to describe in elaborate detail an alien's physical features.

"Some aliens have an enlarged or elongated cranium compared to humans. Its placed on the side of a hill and reminds me of the time I lived near Mount Rushmore and saw the presidents faces on the side of the mountain. Its a typical thing to do for intelligent species...because being proud of certain individuals in your culture and carving them into stone makes them last forever (sic)," Waring wrote.

According to reports, Waring has claimed sightings of aliens by studying NASA images before. He is also an author, including of a fantasy novel.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

