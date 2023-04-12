 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bloomberg
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

UBS weighs retaining Credit Suisse unit serving India’s rich

UBS Group AG is considering retaining Credit Suisse Group AG’s private banking unit in India after the emergency rescue of its smaller rival last month, paving the way for a potential return to the market.

Iqbal Khan, global head of wealth management at UBS, met with counterparts at Credit Suisse including the lender’s local wealth head Puneet Matta in Singapore in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Khan told Credit Suisse staff that the wealth business in India will likely be retained, they said. The considerations aren’t final, the people said.

UBS declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Credit Suisse.