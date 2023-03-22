 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UBS buying back bonds issued before Credit Suisse takeover

AFP
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, issued bail-in bonds on Friday, two days before taking over the country's stricken second-largest bank under strong pressure from the Swiss authorities.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for three billion Swiss francs ($3.25 billion) on Sunday after urgent talks at the Swiss finance ministry. (Reuters file image)

In a bid to reassure investors, UBS announced Wednesday it will buy back bail-in bonds issued shortly before taking over its rival Credit Suisse.

Bail-in bonds are financial instruments that may banks may unilaterally convert into equity in times of crisis to absorb losses.

The two issues, worth a total of 2.75 billion euros ($3 billion), coincided with another sharp drop in Credit Suisse's shares, which prompted the Swiss government, central bank and financial regulator to open emergency negotiations on a UBS takeover.