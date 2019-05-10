App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber valued at $82 billion in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh

It is an underwhelming result for the most anticipated IPO since Facebook Inc's market debut seven years ago. Uber raised $8.1 billion, pricing its IPO at $45 per share, close to the bottom of the targeted $44-$50 range.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uber Technologies Inc priced its initial public offering on Thursday at the low end of its targeted range for a valuation of $82.4 billion, hoping its conservative approach will spare it the trading plunge suffered by rival Lyft Inc.

It is an underwhelming result for the most anticipated IPO since Facebook Inc's market debut seven years ago. Uber raised $8.1 billion, pricing its IPO at $45 per share, close to the bottom of the targeted $44-$50 range.

However, the IPO still represents a watershed moment for Uber, which has grown into the world's largest ride-hailing company since its start 10 years ago.

The year's biggest IPO comes against a backdrop of turbulent financial markets, fuelled by the trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as the plunging share price of Lyft, which is down 23 percent from its IPO price in late March.

related news

Uber's valuation in the IPO is almost a third less than its investment bankers predicted last year but still above its most recent valuation of $76 billion in the private fundraising market.

The IPO was oversubscribed, but Uber settled for a lower price to avoid a repeat of Lyft's IPO in late March, which priced strongly then plunged in trade. Uber also wanted to accommodate big mutual funds, which unlike hedge funds put in orders for a lower price.

Like Lyft, Uber will face questions going forward over how and when it expects to become profitable after losing $3 billion from operations in 2018.

"Ultimately, the success of Lyft's and Uber IPO's offerings will be judged based on post-IPO performance and how these companies can sustain their growth, while moving toward profitability and lowering their cash burn," said Alex Castelli, managing partner at advisory firm CohnReznick.

Despite Uber moderating its IPO expectations, some still consider the stock overpriced.

"Uber is basically Lyft 2.0. Good model, growing sales. But, yet again, here comes California math once more. It is still losing a ton of money," said Brian Hamilton, a tech entrepreneur and founder of data firm Sageworks. "If you buy, you are buying a bull market, not a company," he added.

In meetings with potential investors the past two weeks, Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi argued that Uber's future was not as a ride-hailing company, but as a wide technology platform shaping logistics and transportation.

The IPO pricing was a balancing act for Uber's team of underwriting banks, led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to negotiate a good price while leaving some upside to ensure the stock trades up on its market debut.

Uber is due to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "UBER."
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:50 am

tags #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in a relationship? Neha Dhupia gives the a ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward take you in a dreamy world with Aladdin's, ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Toronto Doctor Who Brutally Killed Wife as Kids Slept in Next Room to ...

Follow the Penguin Poop: Life in Antarctica Thrives on Feces of its 'R ...

US Seizes North Korean Cargo Ship for Violating International Sanction ...

Facebook Adds New Birthday Cards For 500 Million Stories Users

IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Qualifier Two: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi ...

'Its Time to Go Back...This Time to Stay': Jeff Bezos Says He Will Sen ...

How Life on Desolate Antarctica Thrives on Penguin and Seal Poop

Lucy Wills, Her Colossal Work on Prenatal Vitamins Honoured by Google ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | We're Ready for English Crowd Taunts: Langer

First day of US-China trade talks end; Trump's tariff hike set to take ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to remain cautious ahead of loomi ...

Asian shares near two-month lows ahead of looming US tariff hike

Oil prices rally on hopes for US-China trade deal

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

US activists demand impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, pres ...

Europa League: Kepa Arrizabalaga's penalty shootout heroics sends Chel ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.