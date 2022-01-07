MARKET NEWS

Uber to bow out of Brazil restaurant deliveries

Brazil Journal, citing sources close to the matter, said the move is part of a global repositioning strategy under which Uber is looking to close unprofitable operations. Uber did not give a reason for closing Uber Eats Brazil in its statement.

January 07, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Uber Technologies is 12 years old and was founded as Ubercab by Garrett Camp, a computer programmer and the co-founder of StumbleUpon, and Travis Kalanick, who sold his Red Swoosh startup for $19 million in 2007. Today, the company has presence in over 69 countries. [Image: AP]

Uber Technologies is 12 years old and was founded as Ubercab by Garrett Camp, a computer programmer and the co-founder of StumbleUpon, and Travis Kalanick, who sold his Red Swoosh startup for $19 million in 2007. Today, the company has presence in over 69 countries. [Image: AP]

Uber said on Thursday it will end its Uber Eats restaurant delivery service in Brazil from March 7 and focus instead on deliveries by its online groceries provider Cornershop and on Uber Direct, a delivery service for stores.

Brazil Journal, citing sources close to the matter, said the move is part of a global repositioning strategy under which Uber is looking to close unprofitable operations. Uber did not give a reason for closing Uber Eats Brazil in its statement.

Uber’s move comes amid fierce competition in food deliveries in Brazil, where other providers include Rappi, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and iFood, part of Movile, a technology group backed by Prosus.

Both Movile and Rappi, which has considered an initial public offering, raised million of dollars last year to fund operations in Latin America.
Tags: #Brazil #restaurant #Uber #World News
first published: Jan 7, 2022 09:11 am

