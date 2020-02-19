App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

The move was reported earlier by the LA Times newspaper, which also added that the step will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Uber Technologies Inc said late on Tuesday that it was closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company had employed customer support staff.

The move was reported earlier by the LA Times newspaper, which also added that the step will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

"In order to focus our footprint on larger Center of Excellence locations, we are closing the Uber office in downtown Los Angeles," an Uber spokesman said in an emailed statement.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Los Angeles #Uber #World News

