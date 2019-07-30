App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 07:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber lays off 400 employees in marketing team

As of December 31, Uber had 22,263 employees, with 1,951 employees in sales and marketing team, according to the company's filing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said it laid off 400 people globally from its marketing team.

As of December 31, Uber had 22,263 employees, with 1,951 employees in sales and marketing team, according to the company's filing.

Uber debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10 at an IPO price of $45. The stock is currently trading nearly 2% below the IPO price.
