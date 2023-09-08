Uber increasingly considering buybacks as cash flow ramps up: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber Technologies is considering buybacks and dividends to shareholders as its cash flow ramps up, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an event on Thursday.

"We are now entering a phase where we are increasingly thinking about returning the capital to shareholders, either through dividends or buybacks, more likely with buybacks," Khosrowshahi said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

Uber in August reported its first-ever operating profit of $326 million for the second quarter ended June. It had more than $1 billion in free cash flow in the period.