Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber goes to court to remain in business in London

The regulator raised a number of concerns about Uber, including driver vetting, the way it reports serious criminal offences and the use of technology that allegedly helps the company evade law enforcement officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uber is beginning its court case to remain on the streets of London, arguing that the ride-hailing app has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year.

Lawyers for the company are opening their case Monday at Westminster Magistrates Court in an effort to overturn Transport for London's ruling last September that Uber was not a "fit and proper" company after repeated lapses in corporate responsibility.

Uber has been allowed to continue operating pending appeal.
