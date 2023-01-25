 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Uber Freight laying off 150, about 3% of workforce

Reuters
Jan 25, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.

(Representational)

Uber Freight said Tuesday it will lay off roughly 150 employees, or about 3% of its workforce, as economic uncertainty hammers demand for shipping services.

The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.

With the move, Uber Freight joins trucking firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide, freight forwarding startup Flexport, and financial services and technology firms in shedding jobs this year.

Reuters
TAGS: #Uber #workforce #World News
first published: Jan 25, 2023 07:21 am