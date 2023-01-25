Uber Freight laying off 150, about 3% of workforce

Uber Freight said Tuesday it will lay off roughly 150 employees, or about 3% of its workforce, as economic uncertainty hammers demand for shipping services.

The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.

With the move, Uber Freight joins trucking firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide, freight forwarding startup Flexport, and financial services and technology firms in shedding jobs this year.