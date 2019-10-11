Uber faces UK tax challenge

The U.S. ride-sharing company says its could face 20 percent VAT on gross booking fees - the amount passengers pay -- or on its service fees charged to drivers.
Uber Technologies Inc says the UK is seeking to classify the company as a transportation provider, potentially opening it up to new tax charges that could hamper its business, according to UK accounts filings in recent days.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 03:48 pm