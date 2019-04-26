App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber, Didi Chuxing slam Mexico City's new rules on ride-hailing, including cash ban

Mexico City's government on Wednesday issued rules that prohibit cash payments for ride-hailing services, require drivers to register with the city, and ban the use of cheaper cars, among other measures.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uber, Didi Chuxing and other ride-hailing firms criticized a host of new regulations of the sector in Mexico's capital city, which include a ban on cash fares that could exclude many potential customers who lack bank accounts.

Mexico City's government on Wednesday issued rules that prohibit cash payments for ride-hailing services, require drivers to register with the city, and ban the use of cheaper cars, among other measures.

The regulations mark a setback for San Francisco-based Uber in one of its largest markets ahead of a planned initial public offering. The company has fought hard for the right to accept cash fares in Mexico, arguing that it is a critical tool to reach the millions of Mexicans who do not use credit or debit cards.

In a joint statement, Uber, China's Didi, Spain's Cabify and Greece's Beat said Mexico City's government agreed in February to work with the sector as it updated regulation. But the new rules were issued "unilaterally and without prior dialogue," the firms said.

related news

"We are concerned that, as it stands, this reform creates a series of barriers to entry," the companies said in a joint statement, which was also signed by Estonia's Bolt and Mexico's Laudrive. They said drivers could see a hit to their earnings.

Mexico City's transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Minister Andres Lajous told a news conference that the rules were aimed at rooting out corruption and levelling the playing field for ride-hailing firms and taxi drivers.

The regulations also prohibit pre-paid cards, which are frequently used by tech companies in Mexico to reach customers who do not have credit or debit cards.

Uber began accepting cash in Mexico City last year after Mexico's Supreme Court struck down a ban on cash fares in the western state of Colima.

Uber said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the Mexico City regulation contradicts the Supreme Court's decision, which it has argued should be used as a precedent nationwide.

Didi said in a statement on Thursday that banning cash payments would affect the unbanked population and potentially worsen mobility throughout Mexico City.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:31 am

tags #Didi Chuxing #Mexico City #Uber #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production ...

Meghan Markle to avoid visit of 'divisive' Donald Trump due to royal b ...

Sajid Khan refutes rumours of working with John Abraham; here's why

Britney Spears sheds weight due to stress as she's released from rehab

'Prosperity Without Security Holds Little Value': PM Modi Invokes Lank ...

News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to File Nomination From Varanasi Today and O ...

PM Modi to File Nomination for Varanasi Today, NDA Leaders To Be Prese ...

Thousands Line Streets as PM Modi Holds Mega Rally in Varanasi Day Bef ...

In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have ...

Avengers Endgame Leaked Online by Tamilrockers: Report

Red Alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani May Land on April 30

IPL Points Table 2019 | KKR Slip Further Down With Sixth Straight Loss ...

Days After 20th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting, Ten US Elementary S ...

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain flat following g ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Asia shares subdued, dollar pins hopes on US GDP

Oil prices ease on expectation that OPEC will raise output

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Opposition's ire at Narendra Modi's 'interview' by Akshay Kumar is the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Does 'Jenny's Song' reinforce Daenerys' visi ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the com ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.