Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber boosts bond offering to $2 billion: Report

The offering includes a $1.5 billion portion of eight-year bonds, up from an originally planned $1 billion. The rest $500 million has a five-year tenure, the report said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc increased the size of its debut bond offering to $2 billion as orders for the private placement swelled, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the sale.

The offering includes a $1.5 billion portion of eight-year bonds, up from an originally planned $1 billion. The rest $500 million has a five-year tenure, the report said.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company is on track to go public next year, with media reports that US banks bidding to run the offering are valuing Uber at $120 billion.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:00 am

