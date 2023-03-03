English
    UAE's ADNOC raises $2.5 billion for gas business in year's biggest IPO

    Reuters
    March 03, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    (Image: ADNOC)

    Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) released the final pricing for its gas business IPO on Friday, setting the price at 2.37 dirhams per share, towards the higher end of a range earlier indicated.

    The state oil giant announced on Feb. 27 it would increase the stake offered to investors in the initial public offering (IPO) of ADNOC Gas to 5% from 4% due to strong demand for the deal.

    Proceeds raised from the IPO amounted to $2.5 billion, a company statement said, implying a market capitalisation of about $50 billion.

    ADNOC Gas is expected to list and begin trading on March 13.

    Reuters
