MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

UAE top diplomat acknowledges visa restrictions on Pakistan

Following a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed “the temporary nature of recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported on Sunday.

Associated Press
December 21, 2020 / 05:46 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP


The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat has publicly acknowledged a so-far unexplained ban on visitors from Pakistan, which travel agents say also targets tourists and laborers from a dozen Muslim-majority countries amid the pandemic and the UAE’s normalization of ties with Israel.


Following a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed “the temporary nature of recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported on Sunday.


He did not elaborate on the visa suspension, which has blindsided expats seeking entry to the federation of seven sheikhdoms, where foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one.


The reported visa restrictions targeting countries such as Lebanon, Kenya, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen came just as tourists began arriving in the Persian Gulf country on Israeli passports following the normalization agreement. The Emirati and Israeli governments are hammering out a mutual visa waiver agreement to grant Israeli tourists visas on arrival.

Saeed Mohammed, a travel agent at Arabian Nights Tours in Dubai, said Monday that the visa approval rate for families from Pakistan and a few other Mideast nations has increased over the past few weeks. But young, single men from the countries are denied entry, fueling speculation that the ban may be tied to security or visa overstay concerns.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Pakistan #Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan #UAE #Visa #World News
first published: Dec 21, 2020 05:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Will 2021 be a year of recovery for the pharma, auto, and banking sectors?

Corporate Buzz | Will 2021 be a year of recovery for the pharma, auto, and banking sectors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.