World

UAE sends plane carrying aid to Afghanistan, says state media

The "assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian role being played by the UAE to provide full support to brotherly Afghan people in such current circumstances," WAM said.

AFP
September 03, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
(Image: AP)

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying "urgent medical and food aid" to Afghanistan on Friday, the official WAM news agency said, nearly three weeks after the Taliban's takeover.

The "assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian role being played by the UAE to provide full support to brotherly Afghan people in such current circumstances," WAM said.

The UAE foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that "this is the first (Emirati) aid flight since the recent events in Afghanistan".

Taliban fighters celebrated with gunfire on Tuesday, hours after the last US forces abandoned Kabul, closing a frenzied airlift operation that saw more than 123,000 foreign nationals and Afghans flee.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country.

Western capitals fear Afghanistan could again become a haven for extremists bent on attacking them.

The UAE is one of a number of Gulf states that have been instrumental staging posts for evacuation flights for foreigners and Afghans, along with Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Taliban #UAE #United Arab Emirates #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 03:52 pm

