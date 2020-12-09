PlusFinancial Times
UAE says China's Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19

The UAE health ministry also said it had registered the vaccine, for which it approved emergency use in September for certain groups.

Reuters
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:09 PM IST
The United Arab Emirates health ministry said on December 9 an interim analysis of in-country Phase III clinical trials of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine has 86 percent efficacy against the infection.

It also said it had registered the vaccine, for which it approved emergency use in September for certain groups.
