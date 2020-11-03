172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|uae-pm-sheikh-mohammed-receives-shot-of-covid-19-vaccine-developed-by-chinese-pharma-giant-6061201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed receives shot of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharma giant

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to make the announcement by sharing a photograph of himself getting the coronavirus vaccine shot. The shot is now in the third and final stage of clinical trials.

Moneycontrol News

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, announced on November 3 that he has received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He took shots of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to make the announcement by sharing a photograph of himself getting the coronavirus vaccine shot and informed that the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese firm will be available to others in the nation too.

The UAE PM then went on to credit the team of researchers who developed the vaccine for achieving this feat and lauded their "relentless effort" to ensure a safe future for the nation. He even shared an image of getting vaccinated with a medical staffer. Sheikh Mohammed’s update came after a series of UAE ministers took the vaccine over the past few weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine to protect medical professionals and health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty. The vaccine is also being given to the country’s top officials and ministers including UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Close

The vaccine being developed by Sinopharm is still under trial; it is now in the third and final stage of clinical trials.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

With agency inputs
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum #Sinopharm #United Arab Emirates

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.