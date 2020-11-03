UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed receives shot of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharma giant

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, announced on November 3 that he has received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He took shots of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to make the announcement by sharing a photograph of himself getting the coronavirus vaccine shot and informed that the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese firm will be available to others in the nation too.



While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/Rky5iqgfdg

The UAE PM then went on to credit the team of researchers who developed the vaccine for achieving this feat and lauded their "relentless effort" to ensure a safe future for the nation. He even shared an image of getting vaccinated with a medical staffer. Sheikh Mohammed’s update came after a series of UAE ministers took the vaccine over the past few weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine to protect medical professionals and health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty. The vaccine is also being given to the country’s top officials and ministers including UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The vaccine being developed by Sinopharm is still under trial; it is now in the third and final stage of clinical trials.

