Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UAE looks towards Antarctica iceberg for drinking water

This project also provides a unique distinction to UAE as the first desert country to offer glacial tourism.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UAE is facing its worst water crisis. It is, however, planning a significant move to combat the problem. UAE will be transporting icebergs from Antarctica for a monetary refurbishment of $50-$60 million.

Further details about the technology and process to be implemented for the success of the project are to be announced later in the year. The pilot of the project is to be initiated in 2019 towards the coast of Perth in Australia and move onwards to the coast of Cape of South Africa. This project also provides a unique distinction to UAE as the first desert country to offer glacial tourism.

The National Advisor Bureau Limited has launched an official website to highlight the project. It also said, “Cold air gushing out from a potential iceberg close to the shores of the Arabian Sea would cause a trough and rainstorms lashing out across the Arabian Gulf and the southern region of the Arabian Peninsula all year round if the glaciers persist. The icebergs are expected to have a growing cumulative impact, causing a significantly large-scale and rapid climate change.” It also said emphasized the tourism advantage that UAE can get by getting those glaciers from the coast of Fujairah.

As reported by Gulf Business, the National Advisor Bureau Limited also said that the fresh water released from the iceberg will be released in the Arabian Sea, thus restoring ecological balance.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Trending News #UAE #water crisis #World News

