MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

UAE is making its own fake rain to beat summer heat

Drone technology is used to change the electrical charges of the clouds, which will lead to them clumping together, eventually resulting in rainfall.

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

Unlike in other parts of Southeast Asia where rains are more than a common phenomenon, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is at the peak of a summer heatwave where temperatures have crossed 48 C.

Thus as a much-needed relief, the UAE is increasing rainfall by using cloud seeding operations. This is part of an ongoing mission to generate precipitation in the country that otherwise has an average rainfall of four inches, according to a report in The Independent.

The country is using drone technology to change the electrical charges of the clouds, which will lead to them clumping together, eventually resulting in rainfall.

This system is being led by researchers at the University of Reading in England. The project tries to get the water drops to merge and stick when they receive an electrical pulse, 'like dry hair to a comb'. Applying electrical shocks to clouds is preferred as it doesn’t require the use of chemicals.

As a result of this, on July 18, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours, so much so that in the city of Ail Ain the downpour made driving conditions hazardous.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dubai #Fake rain #rainfall #United Arab Emirates
first published: Jul 21, 2021 08:39 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.