English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is TVS motor's EV story running out of steam?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UAE foreign minister on two-day visit to India

    Sheikh Abdullah, who is accompanied by a senior-level delegation, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.”

    PTI
    November 21, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    S Jaishankar

    S Jaishankar

    United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving here Monday on a two-day official visit as the country looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relationship with India.

    Sheikh Abdullah, who is accompanied by a senior-level delegation, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.”

    The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest,” a statement by the External Affairs Minister said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE on June 28 and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Jaishankar had visited the UAE in August-September to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the third Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.
    PTI
    Tags: #UAE
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 02:24 pm