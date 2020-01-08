UAE energy minister sees no oil shortage in absence of 'catastrophic escalation'

"The oil market is well supplied now I would say," Suhail al-Mazrouei said.
The United Arab Emirates Energy Minister said on Wednesday he hopes there would be no further escalation in the region and that he does not expect a shortage of supply in the absence of a catastrophic escalation after Iran attacked US forces in Iraq.
"The oil market is well supplied now I would say," Suhail al-Mazrouei said."We are not forecasting any shortage of supply unless there is a catastrophic escalation which we don't see," he added.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 10:08 am