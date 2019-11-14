UAE, Egypt launch $20 bn joint investment programme: Official

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement during a visit to the Emirati capital by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Thursday launched a USD 20 billion joint investment programme to develop "economic and social projects".
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement during a visit to the Emirati capital by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi."We launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth USD 20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 03:55 pm