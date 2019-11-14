App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

UAE, Egypt launch $20 bn joint investment programme: Official

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement during a visit to the Emirati capital by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Thursday launched a USD 20 billion joint investment programme to develop "economic and social projects".

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement during a visit to the Emirati capital by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"We launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth USD 20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 03:55 pm

