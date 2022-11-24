English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports

    "Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD," according to a circular issued by Air India and Air India Express, mentioning about the latest UAE guidelines.

    PTI
    November 24, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
    UAE

    UAE

    Individuals having only single name as surname or given name in their passports will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with new guidelines coming into force.

    "Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD," according to a circular issued by Air India and Air India Express, mentioning about the latest UAE guidelines.

    INAD refers to Inadmissible Deportee.

    According to the circular, dated November 21, such passengers will not be issued a visa and in case, the visa was issued previously, then he or she will be considered as INAD by the immigration authorities.

    The guidelines have come into force.

    The UAE is a constitutional federation of seven emirates, including Dubai. Abu Dhabi city is the capital of the UAE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Dubai #passports #UAE #World News
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 02:48 pm