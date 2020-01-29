App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus, in family from Wuhan

"The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced a case of the new coronavirus affecting people from one family coming from the city of Wuhan in China," the state news agency WAM reported, without saying how many were infected.

The United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East.

"The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced a case of the new coronavirus affecting people from one family coming from the city of Wuhan in China," the state news agency WAM reported, without saying how many were infected.

"It added in a statement that the health condition of those affected was stable and under medical monitoring.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 11:18 am

tags #China #coronavirus #UAE #World News #Wuhan

