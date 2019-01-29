UAE accuses Qatar of banning its products, files WTO complaint

The report did not state when the complaint was filed.
The United Arab Emirates has filed a complaint against Qatar at the World Trade Organization saying Doha has imposed a ban on Emirati products, UAE state news agency WAM said on January 29.
"The UAE's action comes after the Qatari ministry of economy banned the sale of consumer goods manufactured in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt," WAM reported.
