 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

U.S. warns U.N. not to be fooled by calls for unconditional truce in Ukraine

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

The council met to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which was launched on Feb. 24 last year as the 15-member body met in New York over Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move.

United Nations

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the United Nations Security Council on Friday that it should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, saying a "just and durable" peace cannot allow Russia to rest and rearm.

The council met to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which was launched on Feb. 24 last year as the 15-member body met in New York over Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move.

Blinken's warning to the council came just hours after China called for a comprehensive ceasefire as part of a 12-point plan on the war that was largely a reiteration of its approach since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation."

"Any peace that legitimizes Russia's seizure of land by force will weaken the (U.N.) Charter and send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they can invade countries and get away with it," Blinken said.