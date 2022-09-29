English
    U.S. VP Kamala Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year

    Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday

    Reuters
    September 29, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    American Vice-President Kamala Harris (Image: AP)

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is going to visit the Philippines later this year.

    Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday.
    Tags: #Demilitarized Zone #DMZ #North Korea #Philippines #South Korea #U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris #USA
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 12:47 pm
