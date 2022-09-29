U.S. VP Kamala Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year
Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is going to visit the Philippines later this year.
