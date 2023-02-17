 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U.S. to push debt relief, Ukraine aid at G20 finance meeting in India

Feb 17, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Yellen will join fellow G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru on Feb. 23-25, spanning the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India next week for G20 finance meetings that will focus on unblocking distressed-country debt restructuring, boosting support for Ukraine and reforming multilateral development banks, a Treasury official said.

The senior Treasury official told reporters on Friday that Yellen would take every opportunity to criticize Russia's actions and to work with allies to try to mitigate spillovers that the conflict has caused, including addressing food insecurity and high energy prices.

Yellen will also emphasize the need to increase financial support for Ukraine, including a new International Monetary Fund loan program, the official said.