COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab, US report concludes: Report

As per sources, the report was specifically prepared by the Lawrence Livermore’s “Z Division,” which is the lab’s intelligence arm and was based on genomic analysis of the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the US State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration (Image: Shutterstock)

A report by the United States government’s national laboratory, on the origins of the COVID-19 virus, has concluded that claims the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is “plausible and deserves further investigation”, The Wall Street Journal reported on June 7, citing sources.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the US State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added.

As per sources, the report was specifically prepared by the Lawrence Livermore’s “Z Division,” which is the lab’s intelligence arm and was based on genomic analysis of the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report is now gaining “fresh interest” as the Biden administration has ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him within weeks on how the virus emerged – focused on two scenarios: origin from human contact or a lab accident, the WSJ report said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Health #Origin #US #Wuhan lab
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:04 am

