English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    U.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi says in Washington Post

    The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan” as its democracy remains "under threat” from China, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece

    Reuters
    August 02, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST
    Nancy Pelosi (File image: Reuters)

    Nancy Pelosi (File image: Reuters)

    The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan” as its democracy remains "under threat” from China, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Nancy Pelosi #Taiwan #Washington Post
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 09:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.