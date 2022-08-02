U.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi says in Washington Post
The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan” as its democracy remains "under threat” from China, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece
Reuters
August 02, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST
Nancy Pelosi (File image: Reuters)
