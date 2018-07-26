App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

U.S. loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over census citizenship question

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan denied the administration's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is backed by 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Trump administration must face a lawsuit by states and advocacy groups over its plan to ask people who are filling out the 2020 census form whether they are U.S. citizens, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan denied the administration's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is backed by 18 states and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which includes the Census Bureau, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The department said in March that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross decided to add the citizenship question after the Department of Justice requested it, in order to better enforce federal voting law.

related news

A group of states and cities and several immigrant rights groups have sued to block the proposed question. They said it could lead to undercounting in states with large immigrant populations, jeopardizing their political representation and access to federal funds.

Furman said in Thursday's decision that while Ross had the power to include the question, which was included in the census prior to 1960, he may have used it improperly. The judge also said his stated reason may have been "pretextual."

The census, which is mandated under the U.S. Constitution and takes place every 10 years, counts every resident in the United States. It is used to determine the allocation to states of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities.

 
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 10:11 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.