English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that heightened tensions with China

    The US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly departed from Taiwan post her diplomatic visit to the island nation.

    Reuters
    August 03, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues early Wednesday that Democrats are in pretty good shape on President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic plan

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues early Wednesday that Democrats are in pretty good shape on President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic plan

    Taiwan U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that heightened tensions with China.

     

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Nancy Pelosi #Taiwan #USA #world
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 03:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.