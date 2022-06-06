English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    U.S. charges billionaire with violating sanctions by exporting planes to Russia

    In a charging letter, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Roman Abramovich in February named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the "shell entities" that owned the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER aircraft, but that he continued to control them.

    Reuters
    June 06, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Roman Abramovich

    Roman Abramovich

    U.S. authorities on Monday charged Russian businessman Roman Abramovich with exporting two U.S.-origin planes to Russia without a license, which was required due to U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

    In a charging letter, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Abramovich in February named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the "shell entities" that owned the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER aircraft, but that he continued to control them.

    Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are now seeking to seize the two aircraft, court papers show.

    The charges come as U.S. authorities seek to pressure business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince Moscow to halt its actions in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation. Abramovich has not personally been sanctioned by the United States.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Roman Abramovich #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #United States #US sanctions
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.