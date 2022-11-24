English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran

    "We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis," High Commissioner of Human Rights Volker Turk said in his first address to the 47-member council since starting last month.

    Reuters
    November 24, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    United Nations

    United Nations

    The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their "unnecessary and disproportionate" use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis.

    "We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis," High Commissioner of Human Rights Volker Turk said in his first address to the 47-member council since starting last month.

    "No society can be calcified or fossilised as it may stand at a single point in time. To attempt to do so, against the will of its people, is futile," he added.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Iran #Iran protests #U.N. rights chief #UN #United Nation
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:36 pm