Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad: Security source

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington after White House talks in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.

AFP
July 29, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Representative image

Two rockets were fired early Thursday against Baghdad's fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP.

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington after White House talks in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.
Tags: #Baghdad #Iraq #Joe Biden #Mustafa al-Kadhemi #United States #World News
first published: Jul 29, 2021 01:09 pm

