Two rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone: Security sources

Two Katyusha rockets fell early on Monday morning inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, security sources told Reuters.One missile landed near the U.S. Embassy, the sources said.
First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:35 am